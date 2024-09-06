sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Major Train Diversions: Check Out How Many Trains Are Affected by Railway Engineering Works

Published 15:53 IST, September 6th 2024

Major Train Diversions: Check Out How Many Trains Are Affected by Railway Engineering Works

Three Kerala-bound trains are diverted by North Central Railway due to engineering works, skipping key stops. Passengers advised to check schedules.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Major Train Diversions: Check Out How Many Trains Are Affected by Railway Engineering Works
Major Train Diversions: Check Out How Many Trains Are Affected by Railway Engineering Works | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:53 IST, September 6th 2024