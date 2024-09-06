Published 15:53 IST, September 6th 2024
Major Train Diversions: Check Out How Many Trains Are Affected by Railway Engineering Works
Three Kerala-bound trains are diverted by North Central Railway due to engineering works, skipping key stops. Passengers advised to check schedules.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Major Train Diversions: Check Out How Many Trains Are Affected by Railway Engineering Works | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:53 IST, September 6th 2024