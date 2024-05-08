Advertisement

New Delhi: The majority religious population in India has declined significantly by 7.82 per cent between 1950 and 2015, while the minorities have registered an increase in their share during the same time period, according to the analysis in a working paper published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) members.

The study showed that reduction in the majority share in India is only next to Myanmar which witnessed a 10 percent decline, among the 167 countries analysed in a working paper.

"The share of Muslim population in 1950 was 9.84 percent and increased to 14.09 percent in 2015, a 43.15 percent increase in their share. Within the immediate neighborhood of South Asia, India has witnessed the biggest decline in the majority population only next to Myanmar,” the working paper reads.

The paper is penned by EAC-PM member Shamika Ravi, Apurv Kumar Mishra, Consultant, EAC-PM, and Abraham Jose, Professional, EAC-PM.

Data analysis of change of majority population between 1950 and 2015 | Source: EAC-PM

‘Minorities in Danger’ Narrative Busted

The report claimed that contrary to the noise in several quarters, imagining threat to minority groups and their marginalisation in the country, as many as 28 careful analysis of the data showed that minorities are not just protected but ‘indeed thriving in India.’

The report is remarkable given the circumstances in the South Asian neighbourhood including Pakistan and Bangladesh, where the share of majority population has increased and minority population has shrunk alarmingly.

The EAC-PM working paper used the demographic data for analysis from Religious Characteristics of States Dataset Project - Demographics published by the Association of Religion Data Archives (ARDA) in 2019.

India has seen the second most significant decline in the majority population (7.82%), only next to Myanmar (10%) within the immediate South Asian neighbourhood. Minority populations have shrunk substantially in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Afghanistan | Source: EAC-PM (X)

‘Not Just Indian Muslims, All Minorities Thriving’

As a composite group, the minorities are flourishing in India. Not just Muslims, but the country has witnessed an increase in the shares of Christian, Buddhist and Sikh populations.

Between 1950 and 2015, the Christian population rose from 2.24 to 2.36 per cent, marking an increase of nearly 5 per cent during the time period. The Buddhist population saw an increase from 0.05 per cent in 1950 to 0.81, while the Muslims group witnessed 43.15 percent increase in their population share.

The report claimed that India offers a ground of conducive environment fostering diversity. "It is not possible to promote better life outcomes for the disadvantaged sections of society without providing a nurturing environment and societal support through a bottom-up approach,” the paper said.

India is one of the few countries that provide a legal definition and equal constitutional rights to the minorities, protecting them from any external threat, the paper claimed. “The outcomes of these progressive policies and inclusive institutions are reflected in the growing number of minority populations within India," it added.

Report Backs Need For CAA

In wake of the alarming deduction in share of minority groups in the neighbourhood countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, it's not surprising that minority populations from across the neighborhood come to India during times of duress.

The nourishing environment in India for its citizens irrespective of religion has been a strong ground for the neighbourhood minorities to shift their lands.

Giving the matter a Constitutional touch, the Centre recently notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. It paved way for its implementation after four years since it was passed in the Parliament in December 2019.

CAA, the Indian legislation, provides a path for migrants belonging to six religious minorities: Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, to obtain Indian citizenship legally.

The citizenship law serves as the medium to better address human rights in South Asia by providing shelter to refugees in the country who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

As it removes substantial barriers to legal entry, a large chunk of minority population deprived of their basic rights in the Islamic countries will gain fast-track enrollment to the Indian citizenship.

Cacophony of Minorities In Danger

The systematic efforts by the Central government has uplifted the poor and minority groups including the Muslim community- the Pasmanda and Arzal (Dalit)- to rise in the social, economic and political sphere. The Muslim women have become the beneficiaries of central guideline regulating ‘triple talaq,' a regressive practive which continued in India while most of the Islamic nations rejected it.

With general elections ongoing, cacophony about minorities in danger emerged yet again with opposition leaders giving call for ‘vote jihad’ and full Muslim reservation. Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam, the niece of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, appealed to the public to practice ‘vote jihad’ in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav pitched for full reservation to Muslims in India from SC/ST and OBCs share, drawing ‘appeasement politics' jibe from the BJP. However, the consisted rise of minority groups in social and economical space of the country denounces the false narratives.