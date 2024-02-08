Advertisement

Maldives: Ex-defence minister of the archipelago, Mariya Ahmed Didi condemned the “derogatory comments” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it as "short-sightedness of the Maldives government.

In an interview with a national daily, the former minister of defense asserted that India has been a dependable ally, offering support in a number of areas, including defense, and denounced any effort to jeopardize the long-standing alliance.

Advertisement

Didi went on to voice her displeasure over the insulting comments, referring to India as the Maldives' "911 call," always being there to save them in difficult times.

“It is the short-sightedness on the part of the present administration… We are a small country who are friends with all, but we cannot deny that we share borders with India. We share similar security concerns. India has always helped us. They have been helping us even in the defence sector with capacity building, providing us with equipment, and trying to make us more self-sufficient,”Mariya Ahmed Didi said.

Advertisement

She claimed that the Maldives and India share similar goals in pursuing democracy and upholding human rights. "The current government's lack of foresight in believing that we can maintain the long-standing relationship we have with India is quite concerning," the speaker remarked.

These comments directed towards foreign leaders are "unacceptable," according to Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer, who stated yesterday that they do not represent the official stance of the Maldivian government.

Advertisement

With regard to its neighbors in particular, he said, the Maldives is still dedicated to promoting a “positive and constructive dialogue” with all sides.

When a Maldivian deputy minister and other cabinet members and government officials made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep, there was a huge outcry.

Advertisement

On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ of him trying his hand at snorkelling.