TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Maldives Tourism body pleads Ease My Trip's CEO to reopen flights, says "Indians Brothers, sisters"

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators urged the Ease my Trip CEO to reopen EaseMyTrip flights to Maldives.

Nishtha Narayan
Maldives
Maldives Tourism body pleads Ease my Trip CEO to reopen flights to Maldives, "Indians Brothers, sisters" | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Maldives: Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators urged the Ease my Trip CEO to reopen flights to Maldives. 

He sought assistance in fostering positive relations for the sake of Tourism and Mutual Prosperity.

In the letter, he said, “Seeking Assistance in Fostering Positive Relations for the Sake of Tourism and Mutual Prosperity, and Reopen EaseMyTrip flights to Maldives Dear Nishant Pitti, I hope this letter reaches you, although the words within are heavy with concern and a deep sense of sadness.”

He added, “ I am reaching out on behalf of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) in the wake of recent events that have cast a somber shadow on the relationship between India and the Maldives.”

Lamenting, he said, “It is with a heavy heart that MATATO acknowledges the regrettable and derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms. These individuals, now suspended from their roles, do not reflect the sentiments of Maldivians in general.”

He stated, "MATATO extends its sincere apologies for the hurt caused by these remarks. In expressing our heartfelt gratitude for the enduring friendship and partnership that defines the relationship between the Maldives and India, we want you to know that the bonds connecting our nations transcend politics. We consider our Indian counterparts not just as business associates but as cherished brothers and sisters."

Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators writes to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti to re-open flight bookings to Maldives pic.twitter.com/ojCxpPar7b

— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

 According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry, over two lakh Indians visited that country last year, and over 4.5 lakh travelled to the tropical paradise over the past two years. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open to tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited then.

MATATO also urged all to "refrain from contributing to divisiveness through hateful comments".

On January 9. Maldives Association Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemned the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social platforms, directed towards the Prime Ministery Narendra Modi and India. 

 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Advertisement

