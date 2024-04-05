×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Male Friend Arrested for Abetting Suicide of Teen Girl in Noida Extension

A 20-year-old youth was on Thursday arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl who allegedly fell off a high-rise building near Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Male Friend Arrested for Abetting Suicide of Teen Girl in Noida Extension | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Noida: A 20-year-old youth was on Thursday arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl who allegedly fell off a high-rise building near Noida in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

After the death of the girl, who worked as a house help at VVIP Homes in Noida Extension, on Tuesday, her family members and scores of domestic helps protested outside the housing society. They alleged that she was thrown from the ninth floor by a resident there who had molested her.

However, the police had on Tuesday debunked the murder claim, citing CCTV analysis which showed the teenager was fine when she left the ninth floor in a lift to go to the 19th floor.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said, "During investigation, it turned out that the girl had jumped off the residential tower and on the basis of a complaint by her family, an FIR was lodged at the local Bisrakh police station under IPC 306 (abetment of suicide)." "The person accused of abetment has been identified as Mohit alias Monu, the male friend of the domestic help with whom she last spoke on the phone," the officer said, adding that the accused does not reside in the housing society.

The Additional DCP said the postmortem report has confirmed that the girl was not molested and added that further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

