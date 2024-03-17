×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Mamaearth Co-Founder Ghazal Alagh's Three Invaluable Lessons She Learnt From Legendary Kapil Dev

Ghazal Alagh's encounter with Kapil Dev on a flight not only provided her with unforgettable memories but also left her with invaluable insights

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Ghazal Alagh and Kapil Dev on a flight
Ghazal Alagh and Kapil Dev on a flight | Image:X/@GhazalAlagh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh found herself sharing a two-hour flight with the cricketing legend Kapil Dev. What transpired during this encounter left her with more than just fond memories.

Ghazal Alagh's encounter with Kapil Dev on a flight not only provided her with unforgettable memories but also left her with invaluable insights to cherish and apply in both personal and professional spheres. 

She recently shared her picture with Indian cricket legend Kapil dev on social media platform X. She wrote, “Me and @therealkapildev Paji shared a 2 hour long flight and the lessons I learnt are invaluable :

> Don’t play to win, play for passion. 
> Focus on your children’s character, not scores. 
> Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems.

I even found out we have the same hometown, Chandigarh and we both went to DAV 15 for schooling!

The flight was serendipitous, so grateful that I met the legend."

Ghazal Alagh recounts Kapil Dev's wisdom on the plane journey, emphasizing the importance of playing for passion rather than solely focusing on winning. This philosophy, rooted in the essence of enjoying the game, resonated deeply with Ghazal and serves as a reminder to pursue endeavors with genuine enthusiasm and love.

The post shared by Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has got massive 146.8K Views on social media X. Viewers are delighted and expressing there views in the comment section. 

One user writes, “Stay Blessed”, another user says, “Wonderful ! What a great experience it must have been”. One more user comments, “That sounds like a life-changing flight! Maybe the real lesson is to always sit next to legends on flights.” 

From playing for passion to nurturing character and embracing challenges, the wisdom shared by the cricketing legend are for all those seeking to lead joyous and peaceful lives.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

