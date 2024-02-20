Advertisement

Sandeshkhali Campaign for Justice: In what seems to be snowballing into India’s biggest nation-wide campaign against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brazen attempt to muzzle the media by arresting R Bangla journalist Santu Pan on Monday evening while he was on duty exposing the atrocities unfolding in Sandeshkhali against women in the region, demand is getting louder and stronger to free the jailed journalist.

We urge you to raise your voice against the attempt to throttle free speech as nation-wide outcry takes flight from coast to coast to prevent the media from being silenced and bringing the truth before the public.

#MamataArrestsMedia | Support Floods Republic After Mamata's Decision To Arrest Reporter. Raise your Voice against the attempt to throttle Free Speech.



Send us your videos and messages with the hashtag to join the campaign for Justice https://t.co/vwURj94OR2 pic.twitter.com/QXTXm0f268 — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2024

As Republic Bangla's multiple crews continue reportage from ground zero in Sandeshkhali, join the campaign to amplify and echo that there is no shackles on truth.

#MamataArrestsMedia Join the campaign for justice