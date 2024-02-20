English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

#MamataArrestsMedia: Join the Campaign for Justice

As Republic Bangla's multiple crews continue reportage from ground zero in Sandeshkhali, join the campaign to amplify that free speech is not muzzled

#MamataArrestsMedia: Nationwide Support Grows For Republic Reportage
Sandeshkhali Campaign for Justice: In what seems to be snowballing into India’s biggest nation-wide campaign against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brazen attempt to muzzle the media by arresting R Bangla journalist Santu Pan on Monday evening while he was on duty exposing the atrocities unfolding in Sandeshkhali against women in the region, demand is getting louder and stronger to free the jailed journalist.

We urge you to raise your voice against the attempt to throttle free speech as nation-wide outcry takes flight from coast to coast to prevent the media from being silenced and bringing the truth before the public.

As Republic Bangla's multiple crews continue reportage from ground zero in Sandeshkhali, join the campaign to amplify and echo that there is no shackles on truth.

Send us your videos and messages with #MamataArrestsMedia to join the campaign for justice. Raise your voice against the attempt to throttle free speech as nation-wide condemnation grows against Mamata’s decision to throttle the media and support floods in criticising the West Bengal government’s move to attack the media in an emergency-like situation.

#MamataArrestsMedia Join the campaign for justice

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

