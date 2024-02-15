English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls Sandeshkhali 'RSS Bunker', Blames BJP For Women's Uprising

West Bengal Chief Minister has finally reacted on the Sandeshkhali incidents of alleged sexual harassment and the subsequent uprising by the victimised women.

Shweta Parande
MAMATA BANERJEE HAS ACCUSED THE CENTRE OF NOT GIVING ATTENTION TO GANGASAGAR MELA.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Calls Sandeshkhali 'RSS Bunker', Blames BJP For Women's Uprising | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally reacted on the Sandeshkhali incidents of alleged sexual harassment and the subsequent uprising by the victimised women from the tribal community. Reacting after 10 days of the Sandeshkhali incident and protests in the state, WB CM Mamata Banerjee has called Sandeskhali “RSS Bunker”, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. 

While trying to escape accountability, Mamata Banerjee has further blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the women's uprising in Sandeskhali.

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee has also reportedly tried to shield the accused Shahjahan, who was allegedly involved in multiple incidents of sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali, which is a village in the North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, saying that 'Jungle Raj' prevailed in West Bengal. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that there is "complete anarchy and lawlessness" in the state under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is headed by Banerjee. He alleged that the CM was providing protection to the accused, who allegedly raped and exploited tribal women in Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

"There is Jungle Raj in West Bengal. Our sisters who belong to the scheduled tribes are being raped and assaulted by the TMC goons and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator," said Bhatia. He further said that the rule of law doesn't exist in West Bengal and that it is the “law of anarchic ruler Mamata Banerjee which prevails”.

Demanding her resignation, Bhatia said, “If she had even a little bit of shame left, she should immediately tender her resignation. If you do not resign, don't underestimate people. You will be uprooted, that is for sure.”

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo