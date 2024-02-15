Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally reacted on the Sandeshkhali incidents of alleged sexual harassment and the subsequent uprising by the victimised women from the tribal community. Reacting after 10 days of the Sandeshkhali incident and protests in the state, WB CM Mamata Banerjee has called Sandeskhali “RSS Bunker”, referring to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

While trying to escape accountability, Mamata Banerjee has further blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the women's uprising in Sandeskhali.

Mamata Banerjee has also reportedly tried to shield the accused Shahjahan, who was allegedly involved in multiple incidents of sexual harassment in Sandeshkhali, which is a village in the North 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, saying that 'Jungle Raj' prevailed in West Bengal. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that there is "complete anarchy and lawlessness" in the state under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is headed by Banerjee. He alleged that the CM was providing protection to the accused, who allegedly raped and exploited tribal women in Sandeshkhali.

"There is Jungle Raj in West Bengal. Our sisters who belong to the scheduled tribes are being raped and assaulted by the TMC goons and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator," said Bhatia. He further said that the rule of law doesn't exist in West Bengal and that it is the “law of anarchic ruler Mamata Banerjee which prevails”.

Demanding her resignation, Bhatia said, “If she had even a little bit of shame left, she should immediately tender her resignation. If you do not resign, don't underestimate people. You will be uprooted, that is for sure.”