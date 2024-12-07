Mamata Banerjee Capable Of Leading Opposition's Alliance: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar has said that Mamata Banerjee is capable of leading the INDI Bloc adding she's a prominent leader of this nation. Pawar's statement in support of Mamata has come after the West Bengal expressed her willingness of leading the opposition's alliance if she gets the opportunity.

"Yes certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance), she is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability.. the elected leaders she sent in the parliament are responsible, dutiful and well aware people... therefore she has the right to say so...," said NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar as a new debate erupts on who will lead the Opposition's grouping after Mamata's statement.

Not Sharad Pawar, earlier his daughter Supriya Sule and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has voiced support for Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also said that Mamata Banerjee should be a major partner of the INDI bloc adding they will soon hold discussions with the Bengal Chief Minister.

Supriya Sule backs Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported statement about being "willing to lead the INDIA alliance," Supriya Sule said that they will be happy if the TMC chief took on more responsibility within the opposition alliance.

Supriya Sule stated that the West Bengal Chief Minister is an integral part of the INDIA alliance.

"Mamata Banerjee is absolutely an integral part of the INDIA alliance. In a vibrant democracy, the opposition has a big role and responsibility, so if she wants to take more responsibility, we will be very happy," Supriya Sule told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept BJP away from power.

"She has put forward her statement. Because she has shown a successful model in West Bengal where she has kept the BJP away from power and implemented good welfare schemes...her election experience and fighting spirit, accordingly she has shared her interest. Whenever the INDIA bloc meeting takes place, our senior leaders will together take a decision," Chaturvedi said.

Earlier, on December 3, in response to a query regarding TMC leaders suggesting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be made the INDIA bloc leader days after Congress faced a crushing defeat in Maharashtra assembly polls, party MP Kirti Azad said that the ruling TMC supremo takes everyone along.

"Mamata Banerjee has a 100 percent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases," the TMC leader said.

He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views. “She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly.” He also said that Mamata Banerjee is a household name across the country.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country... Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time," he said.