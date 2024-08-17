sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 15:09 IST, August 17th 2024

Mamata Banerjee Govt Acting Against Those Crusading for Justice: BJP

BJP on Saturday accused the West Bengal government of cracking down on doctors and a section of the media for demanding justice in the rape and murder case

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kolkata doctor rape murder
People gather at Jadavpur at mid-night on the eve of Independence Day to protest against the rape and killing of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:09 IST, August 17th 2024