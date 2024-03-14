×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Taken to Bangur Institute of Neurosciences For CT Scan

After being released from SSKM hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now being taken to Bangur Institute of Neurosciences for CT Scan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Taken to Bangur Institute of Neurosciences For CT Scan | Image:ani
Kolkata: After being released from SSKM hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now being taken to Bangur Institute of Neurosciences for CT Scan. 

The West Bengal Chief Minister suffered significant injuries to her forehead, Trinamool Congress Party stated in a post on X. According to Republic's finding, the party is monitoring her health as of now. 

The Chief Minister was admitted in SSKM hospital, the party informed. 

The party taking to X shared pictures of the West Bengal Chief Minister in a hospital bed with a deep cut in middle of her forehead and blood on her face. 

The party sources said that the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” All India Trinamool Congress Party in a post on X. 
 

 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

