West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Taken to Bangur Institute of Neurosciences For CT Scan | Image: ani

Kolkata: After being released from SSKM hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now being taken to Bangur Institute of Neurosciences for CT Scan.

The West Bengal Chief Minister suffered significant injuries to her forehead, Trinamool Congress Party stated in a post on X. According to Republic's finding, the party is monitoring her health as of now.

The Chief Minister was admitted in SSKM hospital, the party informed.

The party taking to X shared pictures of the West Bengal Chief Minister in a hospital bed with a deep cut in middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻

The party sources said that the Chief Minister suffered injuries at home and was taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” All India Trinamool Congress Party in a post on X.

