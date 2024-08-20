Published 22:29 IST, August 20th 2024
'Mamata Banerjee Morally Responsible': Mahesh Jethmalani On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Exclusive
Senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said it seems that right from the beginning there has been an attempt to cover up the truth.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani says Mamata Banerjee cannot escape the responsibility on Kolkata rape-murder case incident in Kolkata | Image: Republic TV
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:29 IST, August 20th 2024