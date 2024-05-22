Advertisement

New Delhi: Tensions escalate in West Bengal as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee openly rejects the Calcutta High Court's ruling to invalidate approximately 5 lakh Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates issued in the state post-2010. In a defiant stance, Banerjee asserted that she "will not accept" the court's order, emphasizing her commitment to uphold OBC reservation in West Bengal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah swiftly criticized Banerjee's stance, accusing her of attempting to appease Muslim voters. Shah pointed out alleged discrepancies in the issuance of OBC reservation certificates, claiming they were distributed without proper eligibility checks.

"I welcome the HC order," Shah stated, aligning himself with the court's decision to cancel the OBC certificates.