New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister Smriti Irani shed light on the harrowing experiences of women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Addressing the core issues fueling the protests, Smriti Irani urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the violence targeting innocent civilians in Sandeshkhali and questioned her competence to lead if she fails to act.

Smriti Irani expressed gratitude to her party for allowing her to translate the case, asserting that the West Bengal government underestimated the national outcry by assuming that articulating the harassment in Bengali would deter support.

Smriti Irani further likened the situation to the identification of Jews in Nazi Germany, condemning Mamata Banerjee's silence on justice for the victims.

“I am filled with deep rage, and this reminds me of the Nazi Germany, where Jews were identified home after home, that is the state of Hindu women in Sandeshkhali,” she remarked.

Why make Sandeshkhali a Hindu issue?

When questioned about her focus on Hindu women, Smriti Irani explained that the victims themselves have highlighted the religious targeting, citing instances where Bengali Hindu culture was desecrated, as reported by Republic Bangla.

"I have heard it on your channel women's Shakha Polas (bangles worn by married women) were broken,” Irani added. The BJP leader called on journalists to amplify the voices of Sandeshkhali women.

Smriti Irani on Mamata Banerjee ’s denying justice to women of Sandeskhali

Regarding Mamata Banerjee's initial denial of the allegations, Smriti Irani criticized the political posturing and demanded accountability for the whereabouts of Sheikh Shah Jahan, a key figure in the attacks on ED officials.

Smriti Irani cites Republic TV’s report

Earlier, citing Republic TV’s report on the case, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani in a press conference highlighted the plight of women from marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and farming communities, who recounted chilling accounts of abuse.

According to the testimonies shared with journalists, TMC members would intrude into homes, assessing the physical appearance and age of women. Disturbingly, women reported that TMC workers informed their husbands that they would have no rights over them and threatened them with violence if they resisted.

"The women of Sandeshkhali have spoken out, detailing how they were targeted based on their marital status and religious identity," stated Smriti Irani.

"The alleged systematic abuse and exploitation of Hindu married women by TMC members cannot be put into words,” remarked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.