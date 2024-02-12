English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Mamata Has Denied Justice to Women Of Sandeshkhali: Smriti Irani | Exclusive

Smriti Irani criticized the political posturing & demanded accountability for the whereabouts of Sheikh Shah Jahan, a key figure in the attacks on ED officials.

Isha Bhandari
Mamata Has Denied Justice to Women Of Sandeshkhali: Smriti Irani | Exclusive
Mamata Has Denied Justice to Women Of Sandeshkhali: Smriti Irani | Exclusive | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Minister Smriti Irani shed light on the harrowing experiences of women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Addressing the core issues fueling the protests, Smriti Irani urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the violence targeting innocent civilians in Sandeshkhali and questioned her competence to lead if she fails to act.

Smriti Irani expressed gratitude to her party for allowing her to translate the case, asserting that the West Bengal government underestimated the national outcry by assuming that articulating the harassment in Bengali would deter support. 

Advertisement

Smriti Irani further likened the situation to the identification of Jews in Nazi Germany, condemning Mamata Banerjee's silence on justice for the victims.

“I am filled with deep rage, and this reminds me of the Nazi Germany, where Jews were identified home after home, that is the state of Hindu women in Sandeshkhali,” she remarked. 

Advertisement

Why make Sandeshkhali a Hindu issue? 

When questioned about her focus on Hindu women, Smriti Irani explained that the victims themselves have highlighted the religious targeting, citing instances where Bengali Hindu culture was desecrated, as reported by Republic Bangla. 

Advertisement

"I have heard it on your channel women's Shakha Polas (bangles worn by married women) were broken,” Irani added. The BJP leader called on journalists to amplify the voices of Sandeshkhali women. 

Smriti Irani on Mamata Banerjee’s denying justice to women of Sandeskhali 

Regarding Mamata Banerjee's initial denial of the allegations, Smriti Irani criticized the political posturing and demanded accountability for the whereabouts of Sheikh Shah Jahan, a key figure in the attacks on ED officials. 

Smriti Irani cites Republic TV’s report 

Earlier, citing Republic TV’s report on the case, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani in a press conference highlighted the plight of women from marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and farming communities, who recounted chilling accounts of abuse. 

According to the testimonies shared with journalists, TMC members would intrude into homes, assessing the physical appearance and age of women. Disturbingly, women reported that TMC workers informed their husbands that they would have no rights over them and threatened them with violence if they resisted.

Advertisement

"The women of Sandeshkhali have spoken out, detailing how they were targeted based on their marital status and religious identity," stated Smriti Irani. 

"The alleged systematic abuse and exploitation of Hindu married women by TMC members cannot be put into words,” remarked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Team India dealt BIG BLOW as BCCI confirms player's prolonged absence

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: 3 Held for Allegedly Bludgeoning Man to Death in Broad Daylight

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi | All You Need to Know

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement