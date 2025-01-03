'Mamata Has No ‘Mamata’ For Odisha,' says CM Majhi As State Faces Potato Crisis

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday targeted Mamata Banerjee, his counterpart in neighbouring West Bengal, and the previous BJD government for the potato crisis in the state.

While addressing an agricultural event here, Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo slammed Banerjee for the potato scarcity in Odisha.

“Facing potato crisis in Odisha, we have talked to Mamata Didi, but in vain. She settles a score on us at the appropriate time. There is no ‘mamata’ (affection) in Mamata Didi for Odisha,” Majhi said.

CM Majhi Blames Mamata For Potato Crisis

The chief minister also blamed the previous BJD government which he accused of failing to make Odisha self-sufficient in potato and onion production.

During the last six months since the BJP came to power in June last year, Odisha has faced an acute potato crisis allegedly because of West Bengal stopping supply.

In his speech at the ‘KRUSHI ODISHA 2025’, Singh Deo also targeted Banerjee and accused her TMC government of “blackmailing” Odisha’s BJP government during the potato crisis.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that the state government in December 2024 has provided 1.6 lakh kg of potato seeds to 1.80 lakh farmers to undertake cultivation of the tuber.

Not self-sufficient in potato production, Odisha depends a lot on West Bengal for its requirement for the tuber and faces problems when the neighbouring state stops supplying the produce to cater to its home demand.