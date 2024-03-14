Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: SSKM Hospital in Medical Bulletin | Image: Republic

Kolkata: Hours after West Bengal Mamata Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director SSKM while presenting her medical bulletin said that the TMC supremo had a 'cerebral concussion due to some push from behind'. "Chief Minister of West Bengal reported to our hospital today around 07:30 pm with a history of fall within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind. She had a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut over her forehead and nose which was bleeding profusely. Initially, she was assessed by hod neurosurgery, hod medicine and the cardiologist of our institute and is vital so had stabilized. Three stitches were applied on the forehead and one on the nose and the required dressing was done. Investigations like ECG, CT Scan, etc were done", Monimoy Bandyopadhyay, Director SSKM presented the medical bulletin.

He added, "Medical personnel have provided their opinion in these regards. She was advised to remain admitted for observation, but she preferred to go home. She will continue to be under close watch and will continue to have the treatment as per the advice of the team of doctors. She will again be assessed tomorrow and subsequent treatment will be decided accordingly."

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

On Thursday evening, Mamata suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said. The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged. She was then taken back home.

“Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead.

TMC national general secretary and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources. She was admitted to the Woodburn Ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, from where she was discharged later.

PM MODI, AND OTHERS WISH SPEEDY RECOVERY

A number of prominent personalities, including PM Modi had wished the TMC supremo speedy recovery. "I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," PM Modi said in a post on X.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose went to the SSKM Hospital to visit Banerjee. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal wished her a speedy recovery. "Shocked and deeply concerned about the road accident involving Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial didi. My thoughts are with her during this difficult time," Stalin said in a post on X.

Sharing the post of TMC with Banerjee's photographs, Kejriwal said on X, "Shocked to see this. Pray for ur speedy recovery Didi. God bless u." Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took to X to say, "Deeply concerned to know that West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial suffered injury after meeting with an accident. Praying for her speedy recovery.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. "Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health," he posted on X.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Bengal CPI(M) secretary Md Salim also wished her a quick recovery.