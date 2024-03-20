×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Mamata's Minister Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10 in 'Illegal' Building Collapse

The death toll resulting from the collapse of the under-construction five-storey building in Kolkata's Garden Reach area rose to 10.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Kolkata Building Collapse
Kolkata Building Collapse | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The death toll resulting from the collapse of the under-construction five-storey building in Kolkata's Garden Reach area rose to 10 as rescue operation continued under huge concrete of chunks on Tuesday. The deceased was rescued from under the debris, but when taken to hospital, the doctors declared him dead. 

The Kolkata Police said there could be more people or bodies stuck under the debris of the collapsed building. 

Advertisement

Calling the collapsed structure ‘illegal,’ the opposition BJP and Congress held Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim (Bobby) responsible for the incident which claimed 10 lives and demanded his resignation on ‘moral grounds.’ 

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not sacking Hakim as the mayor for this, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said police should have arrested him.

Advertisement

The five-storey building crumbled down early on Monday in the constituency of Hakim who is also the Urban Development Minister of the state.

"Firhad Hakim has committed a crime. Why will no action be taken against him? If he had any morality, he should have resigned," Chowdhury, the state Congress president, said.

Advertisement

It is also alleged that the building that collapsed was being erected after filling a pond illegally.

TMC, Kolkata Corportation Directly Responsible: BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed the ruling TMC government over the incident and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government and Kolkata Corporation were "directly responsible" for the incident.

“TMC and Kolkata Corporation are directly responsible for this incident. This was an illegal construction. Under TMC, more than 5000 illegal constructions are there in Kolkata, with the help of police, local councillor and corporation.” 

Advertisement

He added that in Metiabruz, where the incident occured, there are another batch of at least 800 illegal constructions. "TMC has acquired all water bodies like a land mafia. Local councillor should be arrested and the Mayor (Bobby) should resign," Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, city mayor Hakim announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured persons.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

a few seconds ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a minute ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

2 minutes ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

7 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

8 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

8 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

10 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

12 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

16 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

22 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

23 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

24 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

26 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

31 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

33 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

37 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

40 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo