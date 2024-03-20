Advertisement

Kolkata: The death toll resulting from the collapse of the under-construction five-storey building in Kolkata's Garden Reach area rose to 10 as rescue operation continued under huge concrete of chunks on Tuesday. The deceased was rescued from under the debris, but when taken to hospital, the doctors declared him dead.

The Kolkata Police said there could be more people or bodies stuck under the debris of the collapsed building.

Calling the collapsed structure ‘illegal,’ the opposition BJP and Congress held Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim (Bobby) responsible for the incident which claimed 10 lives and demanded his resignation on ‘moral grounds.’

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not sacking Hakim as the mayor for this, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said police should have arrested him.

The five-storey building crumbled down early on Monday in the constituency of Hakim who is also the Urban Development Minister of the state.

"Firhad Hakim has committed a crime. Why will no action be taken against him? If he had any morality, he should have resigned," Chowdhury, the state Congress president, said.

It is also alleged that the building that collapsed was being erected after filling a pond illegally.

TMC, Kolkata Corportation Directly Responsible: BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed the ruling TMC government over the incident and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government and Kolkata Corporation were "directly responsible" for the incident.

“TMC and Kolkata Corporation are directly responsible for this incident. This was an illegal construction. Under TMC, more than 5000 illegal constructions are there in Kolkata, with the help of police, local councillor and corporation.”

He added that in Metiabruz, where the incident occured, there are another batch of at least 800 illegal constructions. "TMC has acquired all water bodies like a land mafia. Local councillor should be arrested and the Mayor (Bobby) should resign," Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, city mayor Hakim announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured persons.

