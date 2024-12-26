Mamata to Visit Sandeshkhali on Dec 30 for First Time Since Protests

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday that she would visit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on December 30 to attend a public distribution program.

This will be Mamata Banerjee's first visit to the island, located on the borders of the Sundarbans, since large-scale protests erupted earlier this year over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment of women by local TMC leaders.

"I will visit Sandeshkhali on December 30 to attend a public distribution programme. People had asked me before the elections whether I would visit Sandeshkhali or not. I had told them that I would be going later," CM Mamata told to reporters at state secretariat.

"This will be a government programme. We have completed several pending programmes under 'Lakshmir Bhandar', 'Banglar Bari' and other schemes. Around 20,000 beneficiaries of the area will be benefitted from various state-run schemes. I hope to hand over certificates of various schemes to around 100 people from the stage," she added.