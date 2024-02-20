The associations have demanded the release of Republic Bangla journalist, who has been sent to three-day police custody at the behest of CM Mamata Banerjee. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A day after the Mamata Banerjee-led administration in West Bengal launched a brazen attack on the media with the arrest of Republic Bangla journalist in an illegal manner, journalists' associations and press clubs across the country on Tuesday came together to strongly condemn the attack on free and fair reporting, stating the arrest of R Bangla reporter Santu Pan is the “murder of the fourth pillar of democracy”. The associations have also demanded the release of Pan, who has been sent to three-day police custody at the behest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS (INDIA)

Strongly condemning the arrest of Republic Bangla TV journalist Santu Pan in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the National Union of Journalists (India) announced an Agitation March of journalist organisations from Jantar Mantar to Banga Bhawan on Hailey Road in New Delhi on 20 February.

“In the meeting of NUJI and Delhi Journalists' Association (DJA) held on Tuesday at 7 Jantar Mantar office, it was said that the media is being strangled by imposing undeclared emergency in West Bengal”, a release by the NUJI stated.

Asserting that journalists “should be allowed to work freely in the state”, the NUJI and the DJA have demanded “the immediate release of the arrested journalist”.

"On one hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given free rein to criminals, and on the other hand, journalists who expose hooliganism are being jailed” – NUJI President Ras Bihari

Media persons are being continuously attacked by supporters of the ruling party Trinamool Congress in Bengal, Ras Bihari added.

A three-member delegation of the NUJI will visit West Bengal and prepare a detailed report on the attacks and harassment of journalists and submit it to the Central Government, a part of the NUJI release read.

Calling it a “severe attack on the freedom of the press”, Prajanand Chaudhary, former president of NUJI and member of the Press Council of India, said that the West Bengal unit of the NUJI has written a letter in this regard to CM Banerjee demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Stressing that working independently is a big challenge for journalists in West Bengal, NUJI General Secretary Pradeep Tiwari said a plan of struggle is being prepared in this regard, and a complaint will also be made to the Press Council on this matter.

"There have been many incidents of arrest of journalists in West Bengal before. Due to this many media organisations were closed" - Delhi Journalists Association convenor Rakesh Thapliyal

Highlighting that the WB government is arresting journalists “to stop them from exposing those who physically harass women and grab their lands”, senior journalist Awadesh Kumar said such incidents have increased continuously in the last 7-8 years. “This type of incident with a journalist on ideological grounds is really worrying. This should be opposed at all levels,” Kumar added.

BANGALORE PRESS CLUB

The role of journalist is to show the truth to society but truth is being stifled, the Bangalore Press Club said in a statement on Tuesday, and demanded the release of journalists detained by West Bengal government.

Asserting that arrest of the journalist – while on duty – by the police “is condemnable in a democratic set-up”, the BPC stated, “A situation of fear has been created where journalists are busy working to show the picture of reality to the society. There is a fear that such incidents will subvert India's democratic system”.

WEST BENGAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS

Claiming that “the fourth pillar of democracy, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, has come under attack time-and-again”, the West Bengal Union of Journalists marked its protest through a letter of condemnation issued today.

Stressing that there has been ‘widespread protest against this incident across the state’ of West Bengal, the union, in a letter, echoed similar sentiment, stating, “We strongly protest against this [arrest of R Bangla reporter] incident”.

Expressing concern over the recent developments in the state, the West Bengal Union of Journalists said, “We strongly condemn the arrest. The government must take serious steps to ensure that no such incident takes place ever again. We are sending a letter of protest to the West Bengal state administration, and we request for the arrested journalist's immediate release”.

