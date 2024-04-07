×

Updated September 29th, 2023 at 19:49 IST

Man, accused in over 30 cases including murders, beaten to death in Odisha's Ganjam

A 42-year-old man, who is accused in over 30 criminal cases, was allegedly beaten to death in Odisha's Ganjam district by a group of people, police said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunil Kumar Nahak, a history-sheeter accused in cases of murders and extortion, was attacked with iron roads and knives when he was attending a feast at Danapur in Kodala police station area on Thursday night, they said.

Sunil Kumar Nahak, a history-sheeter accused in cases of murders and extortion, was attacked with iron roads and knives when he was attending a feast at Danapur in Kodala police station area on Thursday night, they said.

His head was smashed and he died on the spot. An investigation is underway to identify what triggered the murder, police said, adding that two persons have already been arrested.

The body was sent for postmortem examination to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, they said.

Another murder on Friday morning in Bariguda village kept the district on the edge.

A contractor, identified as Anil Mohanty (35) alias Koka, was allegedly hacked to death in Bariguda in Dharakote police station area, police said.

He was attacked on the outskirts of the village by some men with sharp-edged weapons when he was returning home. It is suspected that the murder was a result of previous enmity, they said.

One person was arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said teams have been formed, led by senior officers, to investigate the two cases, and arrest those involved. 

Published September 29th, 2023 at 19:49 IST

