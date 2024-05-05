Minor boy was allegedly chased and attempts were made to sexually assault him by a man in Delhi Metro | Image:PTI

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a minor boy aged around 16 years, who was allegedly chased and attempt was made to sexually assault him in Delhi Metro by a man, has created a stir in the national capital. The alleged incident surfaced at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Friday night, following which the teenager shared his ordeal on social media platform X. After the incident surfaced, the Delhi metro police have initiated a probe into the matter.

The victim, in a series of posts on X, wrote, "I just got assaulted in Delhi Metro right now at Rajiv chowk station. I am a 16-year-old boy and I was travelling alone in the metro."

Victim alleged that the accused tried to touch his private parts

The boy said that he boarded the train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, from Rajiv chowk station. He alleged that the man tried to touch his private parts.

“I felt something on my bottom as soon as I entered the train but I brushed it off thinking it's someone's bag or someone mistouched me but I was wrong…I was terrified,” he said in the following post.

Delhi Police said that they were looking into the matter and trying to approach the boy.

The boy said that he got down from the metro and a guard escorted him to the next train but the man chased him.

"As soon as I reached my station (Kashmere gate) I got out and tried to go the opposite way trying to trick him and it worked for a while but eventually I had to go to the yellow line and he caught me on my way. I got on the escalator as fast as I could," he said.

He said the man touched him for the third time. “I had enough and I grabbed his hair and clicked a picture of him. I was scared and shaking but I did it anyway. After that I waited a while there and he tried to argue but nothing happened," he said.

The boy also shared a picture of the man.

Meanwhile, the police have started a probe and are also searching for the accused.

