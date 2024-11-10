sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 16:18 IST, November 10th 2024

Man Arrested for Desecrating Idol at Temple in Telangana

A man was arrested for allegedly desecrating an idol at a temple in Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The investigation is underway, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Navagraha idols in a temple
A man was taken into custody for allegedly desecrating an idol at a temple | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:18 IST, November 10th 2024