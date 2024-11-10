Published 16:18 IST, November 10th 2024
Man Arrested for Desecrating Idol at Temple in Telangana
A man was arrested for allegedly desecrating an idol at a temple in Shamshabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The investigation is underway, police said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A man was taken into custody for allegedly desecrating an idol at a temple | Image: X
