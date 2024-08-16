Published 12:44 IST, August 16th 2024
Man Arrested For Raping and Filming 11-Year-Old Girl in UP's Ballia
A man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl here and posting the video of the act online, officials said
Press Trust Of India
A man was arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl here and posting the video of the act online, officials said | Image: Shutterstock
12:44 IST, August 16th 2024