Updated May 17th, 2022 at 15:26 IST

Man arrested for raping physically disabled woman

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image:self
Jamshedpur, May 17 (PTI) A tribal man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a physically disabled woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The woman had gone to Kandidumri jungle to collect firewood when the accused gagged her mouth and raped her on May 13, Officer-in-Charge of Gurabanda police station, Prenan Sharma said.

Asked about the reason for filing the FIR three days (May 16) after the incident, Sharma said the victim was scared as the accused threatened her with dire consequences, if she dares to open up mouth about the incident.

The victim did not even inform her family members about the incident out of fear.

Tudu was married but his wife left him three years ago.

The woman registered the FIR on Monday, the officer said said, adding that police swung into action and nabbed Tudu from his house when he was planning to flee in the early hours Tuesday. PTI BS RG RG

Published May 17th, 2022 at 15:26 IST

