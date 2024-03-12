Man Arrested For Storing 30 Human Skulls, Hundreds of Bones at Farmhouse in Bidadi

Advertisement

Ramanagara: In a bizarre incident, the Bidadi Police on Sunday arrested a man for storing 30 human skulls and hundreds of bones at a farmhouse near Jogara Doddi Village in the Ramanagara District, as per media reports.

The incident came to light after villagers complained to the police about the man, identified as Balaram, who worshipped the skulls at a nearby cemetery.

Following this, the Police and the (Forensic Science Laboratory) FSL team visited the farmhouse for inspection and later arrested Balaram.

As per, FSL's reports, the officials found the human bones stored in two sacks, a chair, and a cot made of human bones, which Balaram allegedly used to rest whenever he visited the farmhouse. The property where skulls and bones were found was reportedly owned by him.

Balaram also put up a signboard calling his farmhouse ‘Sri Smashana Kali Pita’.

During the interrogation, he reportedly told the police that skulls had been present at the place since his ancestor’s time.

As of now, the FSL team is conducting tests to know the age of skulls and bones found at the farmhouse and further details are awaited.