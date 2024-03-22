×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Man Held for Attacking Brother, Mother With Knife in Delhi After Row Over 'offering Sacrifice'

Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police
Police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly attacking his brother and mother with a knife, leaving them with deep wounds on their face and abdomen, after an argument over “offering sacrifice” to their goddess, in Dwarka in Delhi. The accused has been identified as Ravi. Police have recovered the weapon of offence from him, police said. 

"Information from RTR hospital was received at JP Kalan police station on Thursday that Abhishek, and his mother Nirmala, both were admitted with lacerated wounds on abdomen and face," a senior police officer said. The officer further said that Abhishek’s sister Pooja told police that their elder brother Ravi attacked them with a knife. 

Advertisement

"Following a written statement, an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered against him. The team also seized the weapon of the offence," the officer said. During interrogation, it came to fore that there was an issue as to who will “offer sacrifice” to their goddess on which the fight started, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

2 minutes ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

3 minutes ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

4 minutes ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

4 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

4 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

6 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

7 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

7 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

7 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

8 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

8 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

13 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

13 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

15 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo