New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly attacking his brother and mother with a knife, leaving them with deep wounds on their face and abdomen, after an argument over “offering sacrifice” to their goddess, in Dwarka in Delhi. The accused has been identified as Ravi. Police have recovered the weapon of offence from him, police said.

"Information from RTR hospital was received at JP Kalan police station on Thursday that Abhishek, and his mother Nirmala, both were admitted with lacerated wounds on abdomen and face," a senior police officer said. The officer further said that Abhishek’s sister Pooja told police that their elder brother Ravi attacked them with a knife.

"Following a written statement, an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered against him. The team also seized the weapon of the offence," the officer said. During interrogation, it came to fore that there was an issue as to who will “offer sacrifice” to their goddess on which the fight started, the officer said, adding that further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

(With PTI inputs)

