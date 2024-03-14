Advertisement

A 23-year-old man allegedly attacked a school student and another person with a knife in Delhi’s Narela area on Saturday morning, police said.

Accused Vinay, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, was also thrashed by the locals, they said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Vinay attacked Chaman (11), a student of SKV School, all of a sudden and without any provocation, a senior police officer said.

Upon seeing the child being attacked, passerby Rajesh intervened and tried to save him but he was also assaulted by the accused and received multiple injuries on his head, face and hand, the officer said.

Chaman received an injury near his left shoulder in the back. The duo was shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandar Hospital where Rajesh is still undergoing treatment while the student is out of danger, police said.

Meanwhile, locals and passersby caught hold of Vinay and thrashed him. He also tried to harm himself with the knife, the senior officer said, adding there was no specific reason for the quarrel.

Legal action is being taken as per medico-legal cases and statements of the victims, the officer said.

The family members of the accused were called and they will give details about his mental health or whether he is getting treatment for the same, police said.