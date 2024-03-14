×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 19:00 IST

Man attacks school student among 2 with knife in Delhi’s Narela

Upon seeing the child being attacked, a passerby intervened and tried to save him but he was also assaulted by the accused and received multiple injuries.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative Image (Image: Pixabay) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A 23-year-old man allegedly attacked a school student and another person with a knife in Delhi’s Narela area on Saturday morning, police said.

Accused Vinay, who is suspected to be mentally unstable, was also thrashed by the locals, they said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Vinay attacked Chaman (11), a student of SKV School, all of a sudden and without any provocation, a senior police officer said.

Upon seeing the child being attacked, passerby Rajesh intervened and tried to save him but he was also assaulted by the accused and received multiple injuries on his head, face and hand, the officer said.

Chaman received an injury near his left shoulder in the back. The duo was shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandar Hospital where Rajesh is still undergoing treatment while the student is out of danger, police said.

Meanwhile, locals and passersby caught hold of Vinay and thrashed him. He also tried to harm himself with the knife, the senior officer said, adding there was no specific reason for the quarrel.

Legal action is being taken as per medico-legal cases and statements of the victims, the officer said.

The family members of the accused were called and they will give details about his mental health or whether he is getting treatment for the same, police said. 

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2023 at 19:00 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Telegraph

UK media muddle

a few seconds ago
Harish Salve in Republic Summit

Harish Salve on CAA

a minute ago
Kandy Samp Army and New York Superstar Strikers

Legends Cricket Trophy

4 minutes ago
mumbai airport

Mumbai Airport Delay

4 minutes ago
Igor Stimac

Blue Tigers eye win

7 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

9 minutes ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Odisha FC's AFC Cup

11 minutes ago
Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates’ Waseem

14 minutes ago
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Amit Shah on CAA

16 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

18 minutes ago
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University

Gurumukhi Language Center

19 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in IPL

20 minutes ago
RBI on Paytm crisis

RBI impositions on Paytm

23 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

28 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

35 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

38 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

38 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News8 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo