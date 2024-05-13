Advertisement

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing political campaign in the country in view of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a bizarre incident was on Sunday reported from Telangana’s Hyderabad, wherein a man attempted to cut his tongue using a blade, while praying to the god for the victory of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year, which is being conducted along the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the police sources, with his act, the man purportedly was attempting to propitiate the gods for the victory of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the state assembly elections.

As per the reports, the man was identified as C Mahesh, a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad, had resorted to the distressing act expressing his desire to witness Chandrababu Naidu as the next Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The police found a letter purportedly written by Mahesh which also prayed for the victory of Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in the elections. He also wrote that the TDP – BJP should win between 100 to 145 seats.

Mahesh is reported to have allegedly indulged in similar acts in the past, praying that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

It is being said that the man was stopped before he could have done the act.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

