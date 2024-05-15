Advertisement

Noida: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three men in Greater Noida after an argument at a CNG pump over who would get their vehicle refuelled first, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night and two of the three accused were arrested, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

According to officials, Aman Kasana, a resident of Ghaziabad, had come to the CNG pump at Kheda Chauganpur village, under Ecotech 3 police station area, to get his car refuelled around 10.30 pm. He was accompanied by his cousin Abhishek, 22.

"Aman had come to a CNG pump in a car with his kin to get fuel. At the same time, an argument broke out between him and another person, identified as Ajay alias Ajju, over getting the fuel. Ajay called his two associates, Ankush and Rishabh to the spot. They thrashed Aman," Katheriya said.

"The fight took place outside the CNG pump. During the fight, Aman was hit on his head with a stick, leading to severe injuries. He was later taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries," he said.

Based on a complaint by Kasana's family, an FIR was lodged and three accused were named. Of the three accused, Ajay and Rishabh have been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab Ankush, the additional DCP said.

The police said the car of the accused was impounded and the stick with blood stains on it, used in the crime was also recovered.

Further legal proceedings, including post-mortem of the body, in the case are underway, the police added.