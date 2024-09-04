sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Man Beaten to Death Over Money Dispute in Delhi; Six Arrested Including Transgender Individual

Published 23:51 IST, September 4th 2024

Man Beaten to Death Over Money Dispute in Delhi; Six Arrested Including Transgender Individual

A man was beaten to death by six individuals, including a transgender person, over a monetary dispute in Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Man Beaten to Death Over Money Dispute in Delhi; Six Arrested Including Transgender Individual
Man Beaten to Death Over Money Dispute in Delhi; Six Arrested Including Transgender Individual | Image: Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:51 IST, September 4th 2024