Updated October 6th, 2023 at 07:37 IST

Man booked for abusing cabin crew on Air India flight

A case was registered against a passenger for allegedly abusing and passing lewd comments towards crew members aboard an Air India flight,

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Air India
Image: Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A case was registered against a passenger for allegedly abusing and passing lewd comments towards crew members aboard an Air India flight, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, a crew member working in the economy class cabin said the accused -- originally seated at 21B and later at 45H -- started making lewd comments and abusing the others on board.

He was orally warned by the cabin supervisor before being given a written warning. The crew later restrained him as he continued to behave in the same manner, the FIR stated.

The passenger also abused the complainant and other female crew members in the galley, according to the FIR.

"He was very loud and used very foul language which scared the passengers and families seated around him. He was also very disrespectful towards our country (India) and his behaviour was very aggressive," the FIR stated.

A case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 22/23 of the Aircraft Rules was registered against the accused passenger Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar, on Sunday, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway. 

Published October 6th, 2023 at 07:37 IST

