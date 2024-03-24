A 41-year-old man was booked for allegedly vandalising the office of a gold finance firm in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon following an argument over delay in procedure of releasing gold, the APMC police station official added.

He threw a stone into the glass cabin of one of the staffers and also abused those present, the official added. The man, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, has been charged for negligent act endangering the life of others, criminal intimidation and other offences but is yet to be arrested, the official added.