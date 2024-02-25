Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 06:57 IST

Man charred to death in lightning strike

Man charred to death in lightning strike

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ghaziabad 11 September (PTI) A man was charred to death and two injured after they were struck by lightning in a town here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place during incessant rains in Dasna town that falls under Masuri police station when Irfaan, Yaseen and Salim were fishing at a pond in the area, they said.

Advertisement

They were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja said.

Irfaan was declared brought dead while Yaseen and Salim were discharged after first-aid, the SP said. PTI COR MGA MGA

Advertisement

Published September 12th, 2021 at 06:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Homebuyers' properties safe from builder insolvency fallout

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Amy Addresses Online Body Shaming, Reveals She Has Cushing Syndrome

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: GG in huge trouble

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo