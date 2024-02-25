Updated September 12th, 2021 at 06:57 IST
Man charred to death in lightning strike
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Ghaziabad 11 September (PTI) A man was charred to death and two injured after they were struck by lightning in a town here on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place during incessant rains in Dasna town that falls under Masuri police station when Irfaan, Yaseen and Salim were fishing at a pond in the area, they said.
They were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja said.
Irfaan was declared brought dead while Yaseen and Salim were discharged after first-aid, the SP said. PTI COR MGA MGA
Published September 12th, 2021 at 06:57 IST
