Ghaziabad 11 September (PTI) A man was charred to death and two injured after they were struck by lightning in a town here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place during incessant rains in Dasna town that falls under Masuri police station when Irfaan, Yaseen and Salim were fishing at a pond in the area, they said.

They were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja said.

Irfaan was declared brought dead while Yaseen and Salim were discharged after first-aid, the SP said. PTI COR MGA MGA