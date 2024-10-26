sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Claiming to Be LJP(S) Chief, Dupes Woman of Rs 6 Lakh on Pretext of Government Job In Bihar

Published 17:38 IST, October 26th 2024

A man claiming to be LJP(S) chief fooled a woman in Bihar. He duped the victim of Rs 6 lakh as he promised her of securing top central government jobs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
