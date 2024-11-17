sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Climbs Mobile Tower in Kota, Threatens Suicide Over Tractor-trolley Seizure

Published 23:56 IST, November 17th 2024

Man Climbs Mobile Tower in Kota, Threatens Suicide Over Tractor-trolley Seizure

Days after two men perched on a water tank in Jaipur for two days demanding cancellation of an SI recruitment exam, a 26-year-old man created a stir on Sunday after he climbed atop a mobile tower in Kota district and threatened to commit suicide.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suicide
Man Climbs Mobile Tower in Kota, Threatens Suicide Over Tractor-trolley Seizure | Image: iStock
23:56 IST, November 17th 2024