Man Climbs on Taxi To Stop Driver Fleeing After Hit-And-Run In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral | WATCH
A video has gone viral on social media platforms showing a man desperately trying to cling to the roof of a speeding taxi in Mumbai.
Viral News: A video has gone Viral on social media platforms showing a man desperately trying to cling to the roof of a speeding taxi. The incident occurred on the Santacruz flyover in Mumbai.
According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, the incident reportedly took place shortly after a hit-and-run accident. The video shows the man clinging to the roof of the vehicle, desperately attempting to stop the driver from escaping.
He can be heard shouting at the driver, urging him to stop the car and pull over.
Man Clings To Roof of Speeding Taxi in Mumbai | WATCH
“The taxi driver hit a vehicle and was trying to run away,” a man sitting over the car shouted.
The man on the roof informed a passerby and said that the driver was responsible for the hit-and-run incident.
As per the video, the taxi’s front windshield can be seen shattered into several pieces.
According to witnesses, the man climbed onto the vehicle's roof to prevent him from escaping.
Mumbai Police Issues Statement
“We have informed the concerned Traffic Division for the necessary action,” Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.
This incident is similar to a case from Navi Mumbai in 2023, where a man attempted to escape after a traffic violation. In April 2023, traffic police official Siddeshwar Mali and another officer tried to stop a car driven by Aditya Bembde, who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. When they attempted to check the car, Bembde allegedly tried to run over Mali. The cop was knocked down and landed on the car's bonnet. Bembde then drove for over 20 kilometers with the traffic cop still clinging to the bonnet.
