Man Climbs on Taxi To Stop Driver Fleeing After Hit-And-Run In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral News: A video has gone Viral on social media platforms showing a man desperately trying to cling to the roof of a speeding taxi. The incident occurred on the Santacruz flyover in Mumbai.

According to the video that has surfaced on social media platforms, the incident reportedly took place shortly after a hit-and-run accident. The video shows the man clinging to the roof of the vehicle, desperately attempting to stop the driver from escaping.

He can be heard shouting at the driver, urging him to stop the car and pull over.

Man Clings To Roof of Speeding Taxi in Mumbai | WATCH

“The taxi driver hit a vehicle and was trying to run away,” a man sitting over the car shouted.

The man on the roof informed a passerby and said that the driver was responsible for the hit-and-run incident.

As per the video, the taxi’s front windshield can be seen shattered into several pieces.

According to witnesses, the man climbed onto the vehicle's roof to prevent him from escaping.

Mumbai Police Issues Statement

“We have informed the concerned Traffic Division for the necessary action,” Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.