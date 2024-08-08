Published 15:02 IST, August 8th 2024
Man Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Train at Yamuna Bank Metro Station in Delhi
A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station here, disrupting services briefly on the Blue Line.
Man Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Train at Yamuna Bank Metro Station in Delhi | Image: PTI/file
