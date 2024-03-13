Updated March 13th, 2024 at 00:20 IST
Man Critically Injured As Mortar Shell Explodes in Jammu And Kashmir's Samba District
A villager was injured critically in a blast of an abandoned mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday
Abandoned Mortar Shell Explodes in Jammu and Kashmir | Image:Representational
Samba: A massive blast occurred in a village located in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba District after an abandoned mortar shell exploded. The incident resulted in causing critical injuries to a villager during the blast leading to a chaotic situation in the area.
The incident took place on Tuesday, officials said.
The injured, identified as Chandail Singh, was admitted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment.
The incident took place in Chandni village in the district.
Further details about the incident is being awaited.
