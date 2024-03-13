Advertisement

Samba: A massive blast occurred in a village located in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba District after an abandoned mortar shell exploded. The incident resulted in causing critical injuries to a villager during the blast leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

The incident took place on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured, identified as Chandail Singh, was admitted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu for treatment.

The incident took place in Chandni village in the district.

Further details about the incident is being awaited.