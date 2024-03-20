×

Updated February 1st, 2022 at 19:51 IST

Man dead after self-immolation attempt near police station

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 1 (PTI) A 25-year old man died on Tuesday after suffering burn injuries in a self-immolation attempt near a police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Santosh Samantara , a resident of Randha village, visited the Golanthara police station on Monday evening and claimed his life was under threat. He was repeatedly asked to submit a written report, including details of those who had threatened him, police said.

Samantara left but barged into the police station later after setting himself on fire. Security personnel tried to save him and douse the flame.

He was rushed to a local hospital and then shifted to a private healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar, where he succumbed early on Tuesday morning.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is on, Berhampur additional superintendent of police Ramesh Chandra Sethi said.

The CCTV of the police station has been preserved and a forensic team visited the spot, he added. PTI HMB KK KK KK

Published February 1st, 2022 at 19:51 IST

