Barabanki (UP), May 8 (PTI) A man died after a brawl at an eatery in Barabanki and a police constable who had rushed him to a hospital was killed in an accident while returning, officials said on Sunday.

The constable died after his bike hit stray cattle, they said.

Two groups of students of a private university got into a fracas outside the eatery late on Saturday night. It led to a brawl in which Suyash (25) and Alok (26) were injured, a police official said.

Suyash, a former student of Sri Ramswaroop Memorial University, had visited his alma mater on Saturday with Alok to attend a cultural event there, Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said.

"He had a rivalry with a group of students of the university. They got into an altercation at an eatery after the cultural event," he said.

The ASP said, "Suyash and Alok were rushed to a hospital in a wounded state where the former succumbed to his injuries." Constables Raj Kumar Pandey and Jayash Ram, who took the injured to the hospital, met with an accident while returning.

"Their bike hit an animal," the police officer said.

The constables sustained severe injuries and they were rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where Raj Kumar Pandey died during treatment, ASP Singh said.

