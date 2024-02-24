Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district who attempted suicide near Odisha Assembly by consuming pesticide, died at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, the hospital’s Emergency Officer B N Maharana said on Thursday.

The man identified as Dusmanta Das, a native of Kujang in Jagatsinghpur, had attempted suicide on Wednesday in the state capital by consuming pesticide and slitting his wrist as a mark of protest to alleged denial of treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BKKY).

Immediately after his death, the authorities of the SCB medical college hospital in Cuttack also conducted a postmortem of the body on Wednesday night and his funeral was conducted at the Swargadwar in Puri early on Thursday morning, police sources said.

Das, before being taken to the hospital, had alleged that though he underwent surgeries at the SCB Medical College Hospital after a road accident on March 22 last year, he was later discharged from the facility on the plea of COVID-19 situation.

"They discharged me even before my recovery," Das said. He had alleged that the hospital authorities discharged him because he wrote letters to Chief Minister, Governor and Health and Family Welfare department seeking their intervention.

Before taking extreme step, Das had also sought euthanasia in order to get rid of the pain he was suffering.

He had undergone two surgeries on his injured leg on March 23, 2020 and June 19, 2020. However, his injured leg did not improve and he suffered a lot of pain. He also alleged that his surgeries could not be fruitful due to negligence of the hospital and the doctor.

While announcing the death of Das, the Hospital Emergency Officer rejected the allegation of negligence by the hospital and said: "It is an unfortunate incident. Das was admitted at the SCB medical college hospital in 2020 with cross injuries." Maharana said, a team of doctors of the plastic surgery and orthopaedic department had performed surgery on Das's injured leg and saved it. He was provided with the best of treatment by the hospital, Maharana said.

Das was discharged from the hospital as per his request to get shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for physiotherapy, Maharana claimed.

The deceased is survived by elderly parents, wife and a 3-year-old daughter. PTI AAM RG RG