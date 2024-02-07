Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Man Dies After Scuffle During Liquor Party at YouTuber's Residence in Greater Noida, 7 Booked

The night of January 28th took a tragic turn for 24-year-old Deepak Gurjar from Greater Noida.

Simran Babbar
Man Dies After Scuffle at Liquor Party in YouTuber's Residence at Greater Noida, 7 Booked
Man Dies After Scuffle at Liquor Party in YouTuber's Residence at Greater Noida, 7 Booked | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Greater Noida: The night of January 28th took a tragic turn for 24-year-old Deepak Gurjar from Greater Noida. A party at the residence of his friend and YouTuber named Manish Singh, with over a lakh followers on Instagram, ended in a fatal scuffle involving Deepak. Manish, known for creating humorous videos and vlogs with his family, had organised the party to reportedly sell his YouTube channel for Rs 60,000.

Under the influence of increased alcohol consumption, a group of friends from Greater Noida engaged in a heated altercation with Deepak, prompting him to leave the party. Shortly after, his health deteriorated, leading to his admission to a hospital at nearly 11 pm. Doctors diagnosed a blood clot in his mind. A postmortem revealed signs of a conflict among men under the influence of alcohol and possibly other drugs consumed at the party.

Two suspects have been apprehended, and further investigation is ongoing. The family has filed a murder case against seven friends namely Manish, Prince, Vicky, Yogendra, Vijay, Kapil, and Minku, who reside in the neighbourhood, according to a senior police officer.

ADCP Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar, provided details on the incident, stating that on the night of January 28th, Deepak, a resident of Mohammadpur Gurjar village, was invited by YouTuber Manish to a party at his house. Following the consumption of alcohol, an altercation ensued, resulting in Deepak being punched in the head.

Though the fight was stopped, Deepak decided to leave the party. However, his health deteriorated about an hour later, and upon examination at Yatharth Hospital, a blood clot was discovered in his head. Despite treatment, Deepak succumbed to his condition. A case has been registered at Dankaur Police Station, and legal actions are being pursued, with the imminent arrest of the accused.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

