Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 25th, 2022 at 19:03 IST

Man dies by suicide in Delhi

Man dies by suicide in Delhi

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in north Delhi's Dhobi Ghat Malkaganj on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Tarun, did not leave behind any suicide note, they said, adding that no injury marks were found on his body.

The reason behind taking such an extreme step is not known, police said.

The police reached the spot and found that Tarun had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta, officials said. "No apparent injury marks or suicide note has been found. He was an alcoholic and his wife and the two children had left him some days ago," said Sagar Kumar Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north).

Police said a man named Dheeraj, who was making arrangements for a programme in the adjacent park, knocked on Tarun's door for power connection. When the door which was bolted from inside was not opened, he peeped and saw Tarun hanging and informed the police, the officer said.

A crime team was called and the body removed for post-mortem, police said. PTI AMP AMP TDS TDS

Published April 25th, 2022 at 19:03 IST

Whatsapp logo