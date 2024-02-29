Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in north Delhi's Dhobi Ghat Malkaganj on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Tarun, did not leave behind any suicide note, they said, adding that no injury marks were found on his body.

The reason behind taking such an extreme step is not known, police said.

The police reached the spot and found that Tarun had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta, officials said. "No apparent injury marks or suicide note has been found. He was an alcoholic and his wife and the two children had left him some days ago," said Sagar Kumar Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north).

Police said a man named Dheeraj, who was making arrangements for a programme in the adjacent park, knocked on Tarun's door for power connection. When the door which was bolted from inside was not opened, he peeped and saw Tarun hanging and informed the police, the officer said.

A crime team was called and the body removed for post-mortem, police said. PTI AMP AMP TDS TDS