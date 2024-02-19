Updated September 13th, 2021 at 13:19 IST
Man dies of electrocution
Press Trust Of India
Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died of electrocution in Palamau district on Monday, police said.
The victim Ahilesh Tiwary was connecting snapped electric wire at Chandrapur village when suddenly current started flowing and he sustained serious injuries, the police said.
Tiwary was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on they way, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR BS RG RG
Published September 13th, 2021 at 13:19 IST
