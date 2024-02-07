62-Year-Old Man Dies On Stage while Playing Character of Hanuman in Haryana's Bhiwani

Advertisement

Chandigarh: A 62-year-old man died of heart attack on stage while he was playing the character of Lord Hanuman in an event organized to mark the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Monday.

The man playing Lord Hanuman in a 'Ramlila' fell down at the feet of the person portraying Lord Ram for a bit longer, the audience clapped and it seemed a scene well enacted, except that it turned out to be the last performance of the 62-year-old.

Advertisement

Harish died on stage during the act in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Monday, his son Sumansh over the phone.

The 'Ramlila' where he His performance was part of several events organised across the state on Monday to mark the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

During his performance, Harish was supposed to bow at the feet of the man playing Lord Ram's character.

While enacting the scene, Harish fell down at the feet of the man playing Lord Ram.

Advertisement

As part of the act, a song was playing in the background and visuals showed Harish collapsing.

Everyone thought Harish, who had been playing the role of Hanuman for the past 25 years, was taking blessings of Lord Ram and the audience even clapped. However, a few seconds later the people realised that Harish had collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

He was rushed in his costume to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Sanjay Panwar, head of the New Basukinath Ramlila Committee committee, said the incident left everyone in deep shock.

Advertisement

"For a few seconds everyone thought Harish ji was seeking blessings as he did not rise, but soon we realised what had happened and tried to revive him at the spot itself. As he showed no response, he was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he had passed away," Panwar said, adding that the deceased was a retired Haryana government employee from the power utilities. (With inputs from PTI)