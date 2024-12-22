sb.scorecardresearch
  • Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested

Published 12:19 IST, December 22nd 2024

A man has been arrested for running a tractor over his younger brother and killing him in a remote village in Belagavi district, allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred in Yaragatti Taluk under Murgod police station limits on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
crime
Man Drives Tractor Over Brother Over Property Dispute in Karnataka, Arrested | Image: Shutterstock

Maruti Bavihal (30) ran the tractor on Gopal (27) killing him instantaneously.

Property dispute is believed to be the reason behind the incident. 

Updated 12:36 IST, December 22nd 2024