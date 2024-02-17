Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 29th, 2021 at 21:04 IST

Man dying after being set on fire in Sagar: MP govt orders CBI probe

Man dying after being set on fire in Sagar: MP govt orders CBI probe

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered CBI probe into the death of a 25-year-old-man who was allegedly set on fire over a relationship with a woman in Sagar district.

The incident had taken place at Semra Laharia village on the night of September 16.

Advertisement

“The chief minister has directed CBI investigation into the incident,” Sagar district collector Deepak Arya told reporters on Wednesday.

Chouhan also told officials that the state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the 23-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries during the incident, the collector said.

Advertisement

“The CM has directed us to arrange the best possible treatment for her. She will be shifted to a private hospital,” he added.

The man and the woman were allegedly in a relationship. The woman claimed that he caught fire accidentally when he was trying to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her house, and her family members tried to save both of them.

Advertisement

But the man alleged in his `dying declaration' -- statement recorded before death -- at a hospital in Sagar that the woman's family had called him for a `meeting'. When he went there, four members of her family poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, he claimed. PTI COR ADU KRK KRK

Advertisement

Published September 29th, 2021 at 21:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

10 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

11 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

11 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

12 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

4 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

6 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

6 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

6 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

6 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

6 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

6 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

7 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

7 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disha's Upcoming Movie Slate Has Yodha, Kanguva & More

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  2. Premalu Wins Big At The BO, Mints Over 8 Times Its Budget Within A Week

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  4. Vishwak Sen Reveals Why His Parents Changed His Name As An Adult

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo