65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

The doctors declared him dead at 4.15 am on Wednesday. | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A 65-year-old man fell into an open nullaha in Sawant Marg, behind Dahisar Borivali Railway bridge in Mumbai at around 1.50am on Wednesday. The sexagenarian could not be saved after he was rescued.

He was taken to Shatabdi Hospital but the doctors declared him dead at 4.15 am, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)