New Delhi: A disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media wherein an airport staffer can be seen falling off a ladder while stepping out from a plane in Indonesia's TransNusa plane. For the unversed, TransNusa, headquartered in Jakarta, is a low-cost carrier offering domestic flights within Indonesia as well as routes to China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The incident occurred at Jakarta airport in Indonesia, and according to Aviation24.be, the worker's injuries are not life-threatening. The video grabbed the attention of social media users in India after aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar shared it on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a "crazy lapse" in procedures.

What's In The Video?

Clad in a fluorescent green jacket, the ground staff member, seen talking to someone inside the Airbus A320 plane, tries to exit, only to stumble as the ladder used for boarding and deboarding suddenly retracts from the aircraft's front door. Startled, the men operating the stairs witness his fall, as several sheets of paper he was carrying scatter in the air.

Similar Incidents in Past

In April last year, a security agent working with airline AIX Connect, formerly Air Asia, tragically passed away after falling while deboarding a plane from its rear door at Pune airport. The airline staffer was identified as Vivin Anthony Dominic, aged 34, a resident of Lohegaon, Pune.

In another incident similar to this, reported in September 2023, a passenger suffered a fall while disembarking from the plane, resulting in two fractures in her leg. The woman was traveling from Seville to Alicante in Spain to meet her newborn grandson in February 2020, using Ryanair, an Irish ultra-low-cost carrier. This information was reported by El Periódico.